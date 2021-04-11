Two injured after early morning Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An early Sunday morning shooting in Salt Lake City remains under investigation.

Police tell ABC4 that officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. near a boxing gym on State Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in the left hand and another in the left leg.

Both were taken to the hospital in good condition, but Salt Lake City Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.