Two in critical condition after rollover crash in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition Monday night.

The crash happened on US 89, south of Fairview at MM 281, according to troopers. Two occupants were ejected and troopers say both are being flown to the hospital.

Northbound and southbound traffic on US 89 is alternating using 1 Lane and the should and troopers work to clear the crash.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

