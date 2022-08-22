UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after colliding in the Provo Canyon area on Sunday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along US-189 near milepost 12 around 7:42 p.m.

According to UHP, a Toyota Camry passenger car was pulling out of Vivian Park onto US-189 westbound when it collided with a Nissan Rogue SUV traveling eastbound.

Authorities say the SUV crashed into the driver’s side of the passenger car.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The impact left both drivers in serious condition. They were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment and are now in critical condition.

UHP says a third vehicle nearby was struck by debris thrown from the initial collision. That driver remained uninjured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say there was heavy rain in the area during the incident.

Roads along both directions of US-189 were shut down so crews could clear the scene. All roads have since reopened.