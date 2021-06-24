2 hospitalized in crash after man ‘blacks out’ on I-15 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two cars collided on I-15 near Springville after a man told police he “blacked out” on the freeway.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old man was merging onto I-15 when he told police he then “blacked out.”

The man then made a U-turn, causing a another car, driven by a man in his 80’s, to strike his car head-on.

Sgt. Roden said the man in his 80’s was transported to the hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The man who reportedly blacked out was also taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.

Crews were on the scene of another significant crash on I-15 Thursday morning, this one in North Salt Lake.

Traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show a semi-truck atop a side barrier facing into the Budget Truck Rental.

The crash initially closed the southbound-15 ramp to westbound I-215. That ramp has since been reopened.

Authorities tell ABC4 this morning’s rain may have caused a wet spot, causing the truck to lose control. No injuries were reported.