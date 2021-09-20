Two hospitalized in Box Elder County rollover crash

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-15 in Box Elder County on Sunday, Sept. 19. (Garland Fire Department)

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Box Elder County on Sunday.

Just before 6:15 p.m., authorities received multiple calls about a rollover on I-15 northbound at mile marker 382. Authorities were notified one person had been ejected from the vehicle while another was unresponsive and trapped inside.

Once emergency crews arrived, Garland Fire reports the trapped individual was extricated. Both individuals were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

Additional details regarding the crash have not yet been made available. Utah Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

