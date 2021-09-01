Two hospitalized after piping breaks free from semi in Iron County

One of two vehicles damaged by large piping that came off of a semi trailer after the truck rolled. (Utah Highway Patrol)

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after large piping broke free from a semi-truck in southern Utah on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol reports a semi traveling west on SR-56 near mile marker 44 took a corner too quickly and overturned.

The large piping the semi had been hauling broke free, hitting two other vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle suffered critical injuries and was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital. The second driver was taken by ambulance for minor injuries.

UHP shared the photos in the slideshow below showing the damages.

Piping that rolled off a semi in southern Utah, hitting two other vehicles. (Utah Highway Patrol)

One of two vehicles damaged by large piping that came off of a semi trailer after the truck rolled. (Utah Highway Patrol)

One of two vehicles damaged by large piping that came off of a semi trailer after the truck rolled. (Utah Highway Patrol)

One of two vehicles damaged by large piping that came off of a semi trailer after the truck rolled. (Utah Highway Patrol)

UHP says the roadway was shut down for about a half hour for Life Flight to land on the scene. It took crews about three and a half hours to clear the scene.

No other details are available at this time.