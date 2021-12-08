Two hospitalized after Kaysville rollover crash

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews discovered a truck completely totaled after a rollover crash on Tuesday night.

The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the top of the SB I-15 on-ramp from 200 North around 5:16 p.m.

Officials say two people were injured during the rollover crash and have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Layton City Fire Department assisted with crews at the crash scene. The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.