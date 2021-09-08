Two hospitalized after fight, stabbing at Salt Lake City motel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people were hospitalized after a fight at a Salt Lake City motel.

Late Tuesday night, Salt Lake City Police were called to a fight between an employee and a person staying at the Gateway Inn on North Temple.

The employee and the resident had both assaulted each other, police tell ABC4.com, and the resident stabbed the employee.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4.com.

This incident happened just minutes after a six-hour standoff with police ended at a Salt Lake City home. An unidentified man was taken into custody after he surrendered peacefully.