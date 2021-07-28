Two from Utah hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Idaho

CALDWELL, Ida. (ABC4) – Two Utahns were among those hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho.

On July 22, Idaho State Police were called to a crash on I-84 in Caldwell.

Police say it appears a SUV, operated by an 85-year-old Weiser, Idaho, man failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended a van. The van was then pushed into a Chevy Suburban.

The Idaho man was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital with what appeared to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man’s passenger, an 86-year-old woman with Weiser, and the two people in the van – a man and a woman from Utah – were also taken to a Boise hospital.

Authorities say the driver and juvenile passenger in the Suburban were treated and released on scene.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.

