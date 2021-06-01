Two from Draper walk away from Idaho plane crash

PARIS, Idaho (ABC4) – Two people from Draper were able to walk away from a plane crash in Idaho over the Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday afternoon, the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private single-engine aircraft crash near the Bear Lake County Airport. According to East Idaho News, the aircraft had lost power and attempted to land at the airport, but crashed just east of the runway.

With some help, authorities say the pilot, 58-year-old Todd Eldredge, and his passenger, 59-year-old Heidi Eldredge, both of Draper, were able to walk away from the scene.

It is unclear where the plane came from, but they were enroute to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Two young men in Utah were not as lucky on Saturday after their plane crashed near Powder Mountain in Weber County. Authorities say 26-year-old Devin Criddle of Draper and 21-year-old Braeden Raleigh of Salt Lake City died.

While it is unknown what caused this crash, investigators say many witnesses reported seeing an explosion before the aircraft went down.

Criddle’s family tells ABC4 it was his first flight in what was supposed to blossom into a career of being a pilot. Raleigh’s family says he was Criddle’s instructor.

