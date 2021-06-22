Two found dead in separate Grand County incidents

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died this month in separate incidents in Grand County.

On June 8, Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called to the Dolores River after motorists reported finding a Grand Junction man. He told the motorists he had been lost in the area for several days, and his wife was missing.

Crews began searching the area, finding her body a few hours later.

On June 15, crews from the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Arches National Park Rangers, Classic Air Medical, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter were called in to search for a 68-year-old New Mexico man that was overdue on a hike.

The body of the man was located in the early morning hours of June 15. Authorities say he appeared to have fallen about 75 feet and succumbed to his injuries.

No other details are available about either rescue at this time.