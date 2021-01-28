Two found dead in Cedar City home, investigation underway

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Cedar City Police are investigating a possible homicide after two people were found dead in a home Wednesday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call regarding a “subject appearing to be deceased” in a home in the 1700 block of W Harding Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the found two people dead in the home.

Cedar City Police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Few details are available at this time.

When more information is available, ABC4 will update you on air and online.