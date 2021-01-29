Two found dead in Cedar City home homicide identified

Two 18-year-old men were found deceased of stab wounds at 1790 W. Harding Ave. (Photo: Katie Karalis/ABC4 News)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released more details about a homicide investigation in Cedar City.

On Wednesday, Cedar City Police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of W Harding Avenue after receiving a 911 call regarding a “subject appearing to be deceased.”

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found two 18-year-old men dead. The men were transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Cedar City Police now say both died of multiple stab wounds. The two men have been identified as Lucas Hughes and Ethan Rapoza, according to Sgt. Clint Pollock.

“We’re exhausting our efforts right now to continue with this investigation to ensure that everything is covered,” Sgt. Clint Pollock told ABC4 News. “Our condolences go out to the families affected.”

At this time, Pollock says there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the public.

Police, however, say that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Authorities could not confirm if the men were roommates or students at Southern Utah University.