Two facing charges after high-speed chase, attempting to take officer’s firearm in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody after leading police on a high speed chase in southern Utah and attempting to take an officer’s gun while being taken into custody.

According to the probable cause statement, a Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-15 for traveling 111 in an 80 mph zone on the morning of Jan. 14.

Authorities say the vehicle fled and a pursuit began. A tire deflation device was unsuccessfully deployed by an Iron County deputy.

The vehicle would speed up to about 110 mph, slow down around traffic, and change lanes without signaling while following traffic too closely.

When the vehicle slowed to about 60 mph, authorities say they attempted a PIT manuever, successfully causing the vehicle to spin out into the median.

According to the probable cause, the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Korie Wolfe, exited immediately and was taken into custody without incident.

The passenger, 39-year-old James Snow, allegedly refused to follow commands to exit the vehicle. Authorities say they could actively see him inhaling paint by spraying paint into a bag and huffing it.

Snow reportedly finished “his abuse of the inhalant and was taken into custody without incident.”

The probable cause statement says authorities found multiple pieces of yard power equipment, like chain saws and blowers, that appeared to have been stolen from Home Depot in Richfield as they still had the security tags on the boxes.

Authorities say Snow has an extraditable warrant out of Columbus, Ohio, for burglary.

Wolfe and Snow allegedly told authorities that Snow told Wolfe to drive when police attempted to stop them. According to the probable cause statement, both admitted that the power tools had been stolen.

While searching the vehilce, authorities say they found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

While working on booking paperwork for Wolfe, authorities say she approached a deputy from behind and attempted to take the deputy’s service weapon.

Wolfe and Snow then allegedly began advancing toward the deputy in a continued effort to get the firearm. The deputy reports having to push Wolfe away and hitting Snow with “a closed fist punch to the face multiple times as they continued to advance.”

After calling for backup and a UHP trooper arriving, verbal commands were given and Wolfe and Snow ultimately complied.

Authorities say Wolfe faces charges of failure to stop or respond at the command of police; possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving, speeding; retail theft; assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform; and disarming a police officer – firearm.

Snow faces charges of disarming a police officer – firearm; failure to stop or respond at the command of police; possession of a controlled substance; assault against a police officer or military service member; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other details are available at this time.