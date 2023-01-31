WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two employees at the Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City died on Monday, Jan. 30, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

West Valley Police said they responded to the facility to reports of two employees who were found unconscious. Fire Department crews attempted life-saving measures on the scene and transported the two employees to a local area hospital. The two were ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

West Valley City Police said they will coordinate with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and will conduct an investigation into the incident.

ABC4 reached out to Northrop Grumman for comment but has not heard back at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.