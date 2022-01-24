Two dogs stranded for three days saved by off-duty Utah County search and rescue

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two members of the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team rescued two dogs trapped on a cliff on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s rescu Facebook page, team members noticed a Facebook post from a distressed community member asking for help with rescuing their two dogs. According to the post, the two dogs had been stranded for three days before the owners decided to ask for the communities help.

Search and Rescue members Curtis Dudley and Daniel Todd answered the call to help and were able to save the two dogs and reunite them with their family.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue say this was not an official call, the two members answered the call on their own and were willing to help a worried neighbor in need.

Trending Stories