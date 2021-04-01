Two dogs rescued from house fire in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4) – Two dogs were rescued after a house fire broke out at a family’s home in Farr West on Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews from Weber, Ogden, Roy, and North View along with Weber County Sheriffs responded to a fire at a single-family home.

Weber fire officials said the fire started in the garage of the home and was mostly contained to that area, with smoke and heat damage reported in parts of the house near the garage.

The Weber Fire District posted two videos of the dogs being rescued from the home:

As crews arrived on scene, they spoke with the lone occupant in the home, who was outside of the house and was alerted by a neighbor across the street.

Fire crews were able to rescue two dogs that had hidden in the house during the fire and carried them out of the home.

No dogs or people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.