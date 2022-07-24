PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The Price City Fire Dept. reports that a fire occurred at the Circle C Trailer Park Saturday morning, killing two dogs.

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen says that the call came in at 5:45 a.m. Saturday about a fully-involved trailer fire.

A married couple living at the trailer were reportedly sleeping when they “heard a pop” and smelled smoke.

(Courtesy of Price City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Price City Fire Dept.)

They were able to escape, however, two dogs that were in the back room of the trailer died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to Price City Fire.

No people were injured as a result of the fire, officials say.

Price, Wellington, and Helper Fire Departments all responded to the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation.