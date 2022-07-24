PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The Price City Fire Dept. reports that a fire occurred at the Circle C Trailer Park Saturday morning, killing two dogs.
Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen says that the call came in at 5:45 a.m. Saturday about a fully-involved trailer fire.
A married couple living at the trailer were reportedly sleeping when they “heard a pop” and smelled smoke.
They were able to escape, however, two dogs that were in the back room of the trailer died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to Price City Fire.
No people were injured as a result of the fire, officials say.
Price, Wellington, and Helper Fire Departments all responded to the incident.
The fire is currently under investigation.