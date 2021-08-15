Two dead, one injured in shooting at house party in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police responded to a report of a shooting at a house party in Magna around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to officers when they arrived they found two men dead of gunshot wounds. Upon investigating officers found an underaged girl wounded.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and have no information regarding a suspect.

The two males where in their late teens.

Later Sunday morning South Jordan Police responded to a house party shooting that seriously injured a 23-year-old male.

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect.

