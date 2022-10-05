UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.

Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on State Street when he crashed into the van turning north from 900 South. The motorcyclist died on the scene and was wearing his helmet. Police say the driver of the van has been cooperative.

In Pleasant Grove, a three-car crash occurred near State Street and 1700 West just after 9 a.m. Pleasant Grove Police Sgt. Fenton confirmed with ABC4 that three people were injured in the crash. One of the three was airlifted to a local hospital while the other two were taken by ambulance. The crash turned fatal when one of the individuals died to their wounds at the hospital.

The two crashes join a third fatal incident on Utah roads that occurred on Tuesday. ABC4 reported a crash in Ogden killed one and left another critically injured. The two were struck by an oncoming truck after they stepped out of their vehicle on the left shoulder of I-15 near 24th Street to fix a flat tire. Utah Highway Patrol said one of the two was thrown over the median into the shoulder on the other side of I-15 and later died of their wounds.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, there have been a total of 225 fatal crashes on Utah roads causing 242 deaths so far in 2022.

In 2021, Utah saw 293 fatal crashes resulting in 328 deaths, making it one of the deadliest years since 2019.