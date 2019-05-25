Two dead after small plane crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) -Two people were found dead following a small plane crash in Wayne County Friday.
Wayne County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Miner's Mountain Road in the Grover area after someone called 911 reporting they had witnessed a plane crash.
The witnesses told authorities the plane disappeared from their view, they heard an explosion and then saw smoke.
Deputies arrived at the scene of a fiery crash and a large field of debris. Authorities said there appeared to be two occupants of the aircraft, and they were found dead. The remains of the people on board were transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Boarding will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term
New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children
-
Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE (ABC4 News) - Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park Friday. Rangers are alerting the public to expect potential record-breaking crowds.
Memorial Day weekend is typically the busiest of the entire year at the park. In 2018, 86,000 visitors came over the holiday weekend.
Genna Hughes and Marcus McGovern of Oregon woke up at 4:30 a.m. Friday to escape the crowds, making sure to reserve their campsite online weeks in advance.Read the Full Article
-
New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – According to a new report, tens of thousands of children are going without healthcare coverage in our state.
That means we have one of the highest uninsured rates in the country.
Local organizations are teaming up in an effort to change that.Read the Full Article
-
DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said no criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the deadly police encounter with 30-year-old Cody Paris Belgard.
Belgard, a rap artist who performed under the name "See Smoke", was shot by Salt Lake City Police officers on Friday Nov. 9 .
Gill said that night, officers were tracking down a Kia Spectra involved in prior chases with police.Read the Full Article
