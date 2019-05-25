Two dead after small plane crash in Wayne County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office prev next

WAYNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) -Two people were found dead following a small plane crash in Wayne County Friday.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Miner's Mountain Road in the Grover area after someone called 911 reporting they had witnessed a plane crash.

The witnesses told authorities the plane disappeared from their view, they heard an explosion and then saw smoke.

Deputies arrived at the scene of a fiery crash and a large field of debris. Authorities said there appeared to be two occupants of the aircraft, and they were found dead. The remains of the people on board were transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Boarding will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.