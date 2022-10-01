SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Two people are deceased after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At about 1:02 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a crash on southbound I-215 at about 1000 South.

Witnesses stated a pickup truck was traveling when it suddenly turned right and left the roadway.

Police say the truck entered a ravine to the right of the freeway and overturned into a ditch filled with water.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found that the pickup was upside-down in the water and that two occupants had sustained fatal injuries.

Troopers have reportedly closed the right lane while they conduct the investigation and recovery efforts.

No further information is available at this time.