Two dead after being struck by semi in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer in Provo Thursday night.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on I-15 northbound at about MM 268, about a mile south of University Parkway, just after 9 p.m.

According to authorities, a passenger car with a man and woman inside was traveling northbound in the HOV lane just ahead of a semi tractor-trailer in the second lane.

For an unknown reason, authorities say the car veered to the left and overcorrected back to the right across lane #1 into lane #2 in front of the oncoming semi.

The semi then T-boned the car.

Both occupants in the vehicle died in the crash while the semi driver was uninjured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. No other details are available at this time.

