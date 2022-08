UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Both directions along US-6 were closed for a short time Friday evening due to a major crash.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), two cars collided near mile marker 206 on US-6 in Utah County and went off the road.

Several patients were involved in the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

Medical helicopters were called out.

The road has since reopened.

This story will be updated.