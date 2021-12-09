Two-car Logan crash leaves three hospitalized

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash caused by icy roads left three people hospitalized on Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol says the incident happened along US-91 near milepost 10 around 9:15 a.m.

The crash happened when a northbound passenger car lost control and slid into the opposite southbound lanes. At this time, authorities say the car was struck by an oncoming pickup truck on the passenger side.

The passenger car driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Two passengers from the pickup truck were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers say the road conditions were very slushy and the passenger car had bad rear tires. Lane restrictions were in place as safety crews cleared the scene for about an hour.

As snowy conditions blanket most of Utah this week, officials are stressing the importance of maintaining vehicle tires and driving slowly to avoid accidents.