UPDATE: Roads reopened after two-car collision leaves one injured

TUESDAY 2/1/22 1:33 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All roads have now reopened after a two-car collision obstructed roads in Salt Lake City.

The crash happened near 300 South West Temple Street and left one person injured.

The person’s condition is not known at this time and the crash investigation is still ongoing.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

TUESDAY 2/1/22 11:52 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A two-car collision has left one injured and blocked lanes on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 300 South West Temple Street. The condition of the injured person is not currently known.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities say northbound traffic on West Temple Street is being diverted to allow crews to clear the scene. Westbound traffic is also closed at Main Street.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.