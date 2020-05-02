Two ATV accidents in Kane County leaves one dead

Kane County, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, May 1, Kane County Sheriff’s office dispatch received a call that a woman in her forties was involved in an ATV accident near Coral Pink Sand Dunes. The woman was complaining that she’d possibly broke her leg and back pain. Shortly after, another call was received that CPR was in progress on a female in her forties after being involved in an ATV accident in the same area.

Once officials were dispatched to the scene of the accident, it was discovered that there were two separate accidents that occurred within moments on each other. The first accident involved a 45-year-old female from Washington, Utah. She was riding a 4-wheeler, then drove off a sand dune and rolled. The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in a Life Flight helicopter, no word on her current conditions.

The second accident was northwest of Lamb Springs, involving a 48-year-old woman from Ogden, Utah. She was riding a 4-wheeler when she went off a large sand dune and was thrown from the ATV. Family and friends began performing CPR, but her injuries were fatal. She was taken to the Utah Medical Examiners Office by Mosdell Mortuary.

