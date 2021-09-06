Two arrested in SLC drive-by shooting that injured two minors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting of two minors on Saturday.

Police have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Junino Cuatemac Tafolla and 21-year-old Eduardo Antonio Tafolla.

The shooting originally happened near 590 N. 1100 W. around 5:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City, where the suspects had fled the scene.

Police have been searching for the two men since Saturday evening.

Two underage boys were shot during the incident and transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and the other had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were able to track down the suspects with help from surveillance video footage. During the arrest, police say they discovered two handguns, one on Eduardo and another inside their vehicle.

During post-arrest interviews, Junino admitted to firing a handgun at the victims but claimed the act was done in self-defense. Police say the suspects would not elaborate further on that detail.

Both Eduardo and Junino have been arrested on six charges — three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.