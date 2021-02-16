Two arrested for aggravated kidnapping, murder in Salt Lake County

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated murder.

According to probable cause statements, Unified Police have been investigating a kidnapping that occurred in Kearns in early February where witnesses say a victim was taken at gun and/or knifepoint from just outside her home.

Witnesses told authorities the unidentified victim was brought to a West Valley residence and forced into the studio apartment by two men – 21-year-old Jorge Medina and 29-year-old Orlando Tobar.

The probable cause statements obtained by ABC4 say witnesses reported hearing a gunshot just after the victim was forced into the apartment. One witness told police that they saw the victim being shot.

Investigators say a witness was told by Tobar that “if they spoke to anyone they would have to kill them too.” The probable cause statement says a witness told investigators that the unidentified victim was loaded into the back of Tobar’s car and “never seen again.”

A witness told authorities that Tobar said the victim had not died, and was shot again.

“A search warrant was served at the West Valley address,” the probable causes say. Evidence was found in the apartment as well as evidence that a person or persons attempted to clean the evidence.

Investigators say a “known and identified involved party” told them that they were forced, at gunpoint, to assist Tobar in moving a body from the apartment to a trailer. Tobar allegedly “made life threats to the involved party and their family if the police were notified or if they talked about this incident,” according to the probable cause statements.

Both men were arrested on counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated murder in Salt Lake County, according to the probable cause statement.

There are no other details available at this time.