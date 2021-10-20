Two arrested following Liberty Park shooting, Salt Lake City Police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people are now in custody after a shooting in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park on Wednesday. This comes just a short time after Salt Lake County law enforcement came together to denounce gun crime throughout the community.

Salt Lake City Police say a firearm has been recovered following the shooting near the basketball court.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, Salt Lake City Police should call 801-799-3000, referencing case number 21-193366.

