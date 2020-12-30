Two arrested, child in protective services after Juab County pursuit

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody and an 8-month-old child is in protective services after a pursuit in Juab County.

Utah Highway Patrol says troopers stopped an SUV traveling northbound on I-15 near mile post 220, just south of Nephi, for speeding and an obscured license plate just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers became suspicious of criminal drug activity during the traffic stop, according to a Wednesday release.

Due to the cold weather, troopers decided to move the traffic stop off the freeway to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office to continue their investigation.

While the vehicles were moving from the freeway, the suspect vehicle – with a man, woman, and child inside – fled from troopers at over 90 mph.

As troopers began pursuing the vehicle, other resources were called in and spike strips were deployed.

Troopers say the vehicle stopped by mile post 240 near Rocky Ridge. That’s when the man driving the SUV ran from the vehicle into a field to the west of the freeway.

Troopers, deputies, and local law enforcement then began searching the area. They were able to track down the man from the footprints he left in the snow and placed him under arrest without incident.

The passenger, an unidentified woman, was placed under arrest for active arrest warrants.

Authorities say the child was placed with child protective services.

No other details are available at this time.