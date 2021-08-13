Two arrested after trying to flee police, ramming four vehicles in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody after four vehicles – including two police cars – were struck in Murray.

Arresting documents say Adult Probation and Parole agents found a felony fugitive, 36-year-old Pete Salazar, as a passenger in a vehicle – later found to be stolen – on South State Street in Murray on August 9. Agents say they surrounded the vehicle with their cars to take Salazar into custody.

According to court documents, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 31-year-old Marty Robb, tried to flee and repeatedly rammed the vehicle into two police vehicles.

While attempting to flee, authorities say Robb nearly struck two agents.

At one point, Salazar fled the vehicle on foot as Robb allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and rammed two civilian vehicles. A less-lethal shotgun was deployed to stop Robb, authorities say.

Robb allegedly told agents she tied to escape because she did not want Salazar to go to jail. After he fled on foot, Robb says she continued to try and flee because she did not want to get in trouble.

Authorities report a warrant had been issued for Robb in connection with a burglary and theft case.

On Thursday, court records show Salazar was charged with failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. Robb was charged with four counts of assault against law enforcement with a weapon or use of force and one count of failure to respond at the command of police.