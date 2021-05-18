Two arrested after Summit County pursuit reaching into Wyoming

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase that started in Utah and ended in Wyoming.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Jeremy Ranch area.

Deputies found a vehicle, which took off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit began, continuing through Jeremy Ranch to the dirt road of East Canyon, onto Highway 66 in Morgan County, and back into Summit County.

Spikes were deployed, and successful, in Henefer, with the two suspects then exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Matthew Petersen, was followed to a nearby home where he allegedly stole a pickup truck. Another pursuit began, ending at the Wyoming border.

A passenger, Brennen Barton, fled on foot, but deputies say they lost sight of him. Drones and K9 tracking dogs from Roy and Davis counties were called in to search for Barton.

Deputies say after an extensive search, Barton was located and taken into custody.

Barton, who has multiple active warrants, is accused of taking a bicycle valued between $1,500 and $4,000 from a garage in Jeremy Ranch, as well as failing to stop for authorities and possession of methamphetamine.

Arresting documents for Petersen were not immediately available.