Two arrested, accused of attempted murder in Taylorsville drive-by shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in Taylorsville that critically injured a 20-year-old woman.

In early May, Unified Police asked for the community’s help in identifying those involved.

Now, two of those suspects have been taken into custody – 21-year-old Isaac Balderrama and 18-year-old Gabriel Cearrido. Both were arrested Wednesday for attempted murder and seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

According to arresting documents, Balderrama and Cearrido were at a Taylorsville gun store along with three juveniles. Balderrama and Cearrido allegedly got into a verbal altercation with two other individuals in the parking lot.

The two unidentified individuals drove away, and Balderrama, Cearrido, and the juveniles reportedly followed them in a vehicle. When the individuals pulled to the side of the road to allow the group to pass them, Cearrido allegedly fired multiple shots into the victim vehicle.

One bullet struck the 20-year-old woman, who sustained numerous internal injuries, including a collapsed lung.

Cearrido, identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Balderrama were both arrested by the U.S. Marshals Services. Authorities tell ABC4 both are being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police say they have not yet located the juveniles involved.