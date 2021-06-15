Two-alarm house fire erupts in Sandy, crews rescue dog inside

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sandy City Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan McConaghie, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire around 1:30 p.m. near 9200 S. and 2300 E.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof and back of the home.

Shortly after, a propane tank that was stored on the home’s back deck exploded, sending shrapnel and hot wood flying towards nearby homes, McConaghie said.

The shrapnel and wood did cause nearby brush fires, which were then put out by crews on scene.

Once crews were able to enter the home, they discovered a dog inside the home. Crews were, fortunately, able to bring the dog outside to safety.

The Sandy City Fire Department posted a photo of firefighters with the rescued dog on their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Sandy City Fire Department

McConaghie says no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the fire.

Due to the extreme heat and ongoing drought in Utah, McConaghie says the fire could have spread quickly if it wasn’t for firefighters’ quick response.

“Due to the heat and the grass being so dry and the relative humidity, the bushes and the grass caught on fire very quickly,” McConaghie said.

“There were neighbors and firefighters scrambling for about 15 minutes to knock down all the burning shrubs and grass,” McConaghie added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.