Two airlifted, dog recovering after crash near Park City

Crash near Park City injures two people and a dog. (Park City Fire District)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were airlifted and a dog is receiving treatment after a crash near Park City on Sunday.

Park City Fire District says they responded alongside other agencies to the crash along I-80 westbound near mile marker 166.

While few details are available at this time, Park City Fire shared these photos, seen below.

It appears the vehicle involved was a pickup truck pulling a camper.

Two people and a dog were extricated from the vehicle. The people were airlifted with the help of two Life Flight helicopters.

Authorities say the dog is being taken care of and is doing well.

No other details are available at this time.