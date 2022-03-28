WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after leading troopers on a stolen car chase.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near 700 W 12th street on Friday night.

Troopers first recognized the suspects’ car as a stolen vehicle. When deputies tried pulling the boys over, they continued driving away, leading troopers on a pursuit.

(Courtesy of The Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

After a short chase, the suspects crashed the stolen car into an open field, hopped out of the vehicle and started running away on foot.

A drone was deployed to locate the fleeing teens. Deputies were eventually able to capture and arrest the two teens.

“Great job to the deputies and drone team who worked together to get these two off the street,” says the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects have been booked into the Weber Valley Detention Center on multiple charges.