SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend! The winter storm that moved in yesterday will continue to bring more wet weather across the state today, mainly in the form of snow.

The bulk of the snow will continue to be in Central and Southern Utah where we have active winter storm warnings, but even in northern Utah, like along the Wasatch Front, scattered snow showers are likely through the afternoon. If you have to be out and about today, continue to be extra aware of the weather and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. The winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will expire at 5 PM.

Within the advisories, most valleys will pick up an additional inch plus of snow while mountains could see an additional couple of inches to half a foot, especially in the central and southern mountains. While the chance for snow will dwindle as we go into tonight across the board, there will be a chance for some lake effect.

Outside of more wet weather today, it will be a COLD day across the state with daytime highs ranging about 10-20 degrees below average. The winds won’t be as strong compared to last night, but gusty conditions will persist and with the cold temperatures in place, wind chill values will run about 5-15 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

This means that even though Salt Lake City will see upper 20s, it will feel like teens. In Park City where the high will be in the teens it will feel like closer to 0 and down in St. George with low 40s it will feel like closer to freezing most of the day. Tonight will be the coldest night we see this week with overnight lows in the teens in Salt Lake City, single digits to near zero for mountain valleys, and St. George will drop to around 20. Winds will be lighter than today, but there will still be a wind chill to make it feel even colder. Bundle up and don’t forget to bring the pets inside!

By tomorrow morning skies will be a lot quieter across the state, but the cold temperatures will still hang around even though we’ll be about 3-5 degrees warmer than today. Skies will be partly sunny in the north and mostly sunny to partly cloudy down south. By tomorrow night a weak disturbance will move into northern Utah, bringing with it a slight chance for snow. Any snow looks to be fairly light as this disturbance won’t be like the storm we’re seeing today. From Thursday night into Friday, snow will be possible for northern Utah with a better chance in the mountains, however, with a northwesterly flow some lake effect does look possible as well. Stay tuned. For the weekend we get dry skies across the state as temperatures start to gradually warm. Highs will be closer to average by Sunday.

The takeaway? Frigid February temperatures with scattered snow showers today!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!