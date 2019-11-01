Turn in your leftover Halloween candy to help deployed troops

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Move over Halloween, Thanksgiving is on its way.

You could eat all of your leftover candy, or you could give it back for a good cause.

The Shops at South Town is teaming up with Operation Give to host the fifth annual Candy Buy Back.

From November 1st to November 5th they will be accepting wrapped Halloween candy at The Shops at South Town’s Guest Services during mall hours.

The Guest Service Kiosk located on the upper level near Orange Julius.

They will be paying a dollar per pound of candy.

Operation Give will use the donated candy to stuff stockings to send to deployed military members and their families.

The Shops at South Town is located on 10450 State Street in Sandy.

