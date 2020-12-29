Turkey seeks arrest of businessman linked to Utah-based executives in fraud scheme

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have issued a detention warrant against a Turkish businessman with links to Utah-based business executives who have pleaded guilty to a $511 million tax credit scheme in the United States.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors issued the warrant against Sezgin Baran Korkmaz following a joint probe by Turkey’s financial crimes investigation and tax auditing authorities into an alleged $132 million money-laundering scheme in Turkey.

Warrants were also issued against 19 directors of companies owned by Korkmaz, and 10 were detained for questioning in Istanbul and three other cities.

But Kormaz is believed to have fled Turkey.

Two Utah men were recently sentenced to federal prison for separate fraud incidents.

A Heber City man, 54-year-old Kent Crump, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

In the plea agreement, Crump admitted that while he was working as the comptroller for Park City Dry Cleaning and Linen Corporation, he defrauded the business out of $672,081 between 2012 and 2018.

He also admitted that he carried out the fraud by stealing a large portion of cash receipts received by the business’ various retail locations each day and depositing the cash in his and his wife’s personal bank accounts.

Crump reportedly used the proceeds to purchase a non-financed home in his wife’s name. Prosecutors were able to forfeit the proceeds from the sale of the home on behalf of Park City Dry Cleaning and Linen as part of the prosecution.

A Heber City man has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding victims out of more than $10 million in a financial fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah says 65-year-old Thomas Robbins will serve 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to securities fraud and money laundering in July.

As part of his plea agreement, Robbins admitted he induced victims to invest more than $10 million in a fraudulent foreign currency day-trading business from 2016 until early 2020.

As part of his efforts to lull investors into a false sense of security about their investments, Robbins told investors he had achieved high returns in his foreign day-trading business, according to the plea agreement.

Robbins, in fact, lost millions of dollars and diverted investor money for his personal use and benefit, soliciting about 66 investors to invest around $10,170,700.69 in his scheme.