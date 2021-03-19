Tunnel at The New SLC aims to ease walking times

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Likely one of the less enjoyable parts of Salt Lake International Airport was that long walk to cross the airport.

As part of Phase 2 of The New SLC, a permanent tunnel is being constructed between concourses A and B, which will ease walking times.

The airport says construction workers are installing H-piles at an average of 17 per day to create a solid foundation.

The tunnel is slated to open in 2024.

In February, construction crews demolished the Delta Tower at Salt Lake City’s former airport.

The tower, originally built around 1989-90, allowed Delta Airlines to direct aircraft to their gates after the FAA hands over the planes from their purview. According to Salt Lake International Airport, the tower, which stood at 84 feet high, continued to operate until The New SLC opened on September 15 and the replacement Delta tower became operational.

In December, crews rescued an iconic feature – the World Map from the floor of Terminal 1 – was saved from the former airport. Officials say it will be installed in The New SLC.

SLC added a major milestone to the airport’s timeline – the opening Phase I of The NEW SLC, the first new large hub airport to be built in the U.S. in the 21st Century.

After Phase I of The New SLC finished in October, crews began dismantling and demolishing the former airport in November in preparation to build out Phase II of The New SLC. ABC4 was on scene when that demolition began.

According to Mike Williams, Program Director for the Airport redevelopment program, the demolition will be done only once instead of phased like it was originally planned. This saves them about two years in the overall timeline. In a way, Williams said the pandemic had helped the construction even though it has hurt in a lot of areas.

The inaugural flight out of The New SLC departed in September.