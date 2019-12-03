Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ballet West’s ‘Nutcracker’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Film Center is offering free film screening of a behind-the-scenes look at Ballet West.

Ballet West hosts the longest-running continuous Nutcracker performance. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, BYU TV created a behind-the-scenes documentary to show what goes into the making of the show every year.

The Utah Film Center is hosting a special premiere screening of the film on Wednesday, December 4th at 7 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Library.

The 9th annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids takes place March 1–3, 2020 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City. Early bird passes go on sale Monday, December 9th, and they make a great gift for the holidays.

For more information on events, visit utahfilmcenter.org