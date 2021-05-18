TSA offering $1,000 incentive to newly recruited employees in SLC

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Help wanted.

The Transportation Security Administration is currently looking to hire 20 full-time and five part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Salt Lake City International Airport.

However, they’ve added a little something extra to sweeten the deal.

Newly-hired TSOs will receive $500 when they start the job and an additional $500 after one year of working for TSA.

The starting salary for the positions is $16.51 per hour.

The signing incentive doesn’t last forever. TSA says employees must be hired between now and September 30, 2021, in order to be eligible to receive the $1,000.

TSA will be holding two virtual recruitment events for new employees on Thursday, May 20, from noon to 1 p.m and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To sign up for the virtual recruitment events, text “SLC” to 95495 or register online at indeed.com.

“TSA has immediate openings for those who want to start or continue their federal career. Working for TSA is an excellent opportunity to join an established team of security professionals who are on the frontline of protecting our nation’s transportation system,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Matt Davis.

“We all benefit when checkpoints are fully staffed ensuring that TSA operations run smoothly and efficiently. If you are looking for challenging and engaging employment, join the virtual session to learn more about what TSA has to offer,” Davis added.

Click here to watch a video that explains more about the role of a Transportation Security Officer.