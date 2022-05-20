For producer day, we loved having each of our fabulous producers take over a segment! Our fabulous Jill Hodson shared her project of trying something new every week in 2022! She tells us what she’s already done, what she’s looking forward to, and how it’s changed her life!
She’s documenting the process on TikTok as well, so be sure to follow her @jillianroxy to be inspired!
What she’s done:
- archery
- first trip out of the country and went on the world’s longest slide
- tried curry
- watched the classic movie, “Singing in the Rain”
- live TV
- tried cauliflower
- completed a 2000 pc puzzle
- got microneedling
What’s still on the list:
- tap dancing class
- parasailing
- learn to do a back handspring/backflip
- visit Captiol Reef National Park
- go mining for gems
We love a brave woman who faces fear head-on! Go, Jill!