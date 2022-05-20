For producer day, we loved having each of our fabulous producers take over a segment! Our fabulous Jill Hodson shared her project of trying something new every week in 2022! She tells us what she’s already done, what she’s looking forward to, and how it’s changed her life!

She’s documenting the process on TikTok as well, so be sure to follow her @jillianroxy to be inspired!

What she’s done:

archery

first trip out of the country and went on the world’s longest slide

tried curry

watched the classic movie, “Singing in the Rain”

live TV

tried cauliflower

completed a 2000 pc puzzle

got microneedling

What’s still on the list:

tap dancing class

parasailing

learn to do a back handspring/backflip

visit Captiol Reef National Park

go mining for gems

We love a brave woman who faces fear head-on! Go, Jill!