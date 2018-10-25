Newsfore Opt-In Form

Trump promises another tax cut for middle-class

Local News

by: Jessica Smith

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News)- Republicans are campaigning on the 2017 tax cuts they passed last year — but those cuts have been heavily criticized for benefiting the wealthy more than the middle class. With the midterms less than two weeks away, President Trump now says another tax cut is on the way.

 “A 10 percent tax cut for middle-income families. It’s going to be put in next week,” he said.

The President initially suggested the tax cut was coming right away — but Congress is out of session until after the midterm elections.  He now says a “resolution” to cut taxes is on the way and Congress will start working on it after Election Day. 

Critics are skeptical. 

Vanessa Williamson with the Brookings Institution says she thinks the proposal is an effort to rally Republican voters in the final stretch. 

“It’s every politician’s idea to say the things that will make their voters happy before the election,” Williamson said.

Republicans in Congress seem to know little — if anything — about the President’s plan. 

Senators Rob Portman and Ron Johnson said their priority is making the tax cuts they passed last year permanent, before taking on any new effort. 

“From my standpoint, that’s the most important thing…How can we make tax treatment permanent? How can we simplify the system and rationalize it?,” said Johnson.

Williamson argues the 2017 tax cuts weren’t as popular as Republicans had hoped. 

“Tax cuts aren’t as effective as a vote getter as Republicans used to believe.”

That’s why she doubts the President’s latest proposal will pay off at the polls.

