OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he is committing $64.5 million to build bus service between Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.
The President says that the bus additions are ‘very important services for Utahans!’.
The announcement caused a lot of Utahns to scratch their heads as twitter users were pointing out that the university and McKay-Dee Hospital are less than a mile apart.
After Trump tweeted about the new bus routes, Utah Transit Authority released some details on the new project. UTA says that the Ogden/Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit is a 5.3 mile project connecting the Ogden Front Runner station to the university and the hospital.
UTA says that the project will improve and replace the existing route 603.