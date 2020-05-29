1  of  2
Trump commits $64.5 million to UTA in Ogden

President Trump speaks to the press after meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he is committing $64.5 million to build bus service between Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

The President says that the bus additions are ‘very important services for Utahans!’.

The announcement caused a lot of Utahns to scratch their heads as twitter users were pointing out that the university and McKay-Dee Hospital are less than a mile apart.

After Trump tweeted about the new bus routes, Utah Transit Authority released some details on the new project. UTA says that the Ogden/Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit is a 5.3 mile project connecting the Ogden Front Runner station to the university and the hospital.

UTA says that the project will improve and replace the existing route 603.

