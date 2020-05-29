President Trump speaks to the press after meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he is committing $64.5 million to build bus service between Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Ogden, Utah, I am committing $64.5M to build bus service between Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital—very important services for Utahans! @RideUTA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The President says that the bus additions are ‘very important services for Utahans!’.

The announcement caused a lot of Utahns to scratch their heads as twitter users were pointing out that the university and McKay-Dee Hospital are less than a mile apart.

That's a lot of money for two things that are only 1.5 miles away from each other and that already have a bus system pic.twitter.com/xVaSArBAJX — Thomas J. Michie VII (@BDeconstructed) May 29, 2020

After Trump tweeted about the new bus routes, Utah Transit Authority released some details on the new project. UTA says that the Ogden/Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit is a 5.3 mile project connecting the Ogden Front Runner station to the university and the hospital.

UTA says that the project will improve and replace the existing route 603.