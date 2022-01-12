Truck strikes two other vehicles near 9000 S and State Street in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving three cars at a busy intersection in Sandy has sent one to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Sandy City Police, a truck headed northbound on 9000 S collided with two cars preparing to turn left onto State Street. The accident clogged the roadway for nearly an hour before being cleared.

Just after the accident, police asked drivers to avoid crossing through the area but have since cleared the road. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos of the scene provided to ABC4 show heavy damage to the vehicles involved in the wreck.