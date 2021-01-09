Truck strikes SLC officer, catches fire, bystander runs to rescue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City Police Officer was saved by a Motel 6 employee after being struck by a truck which then ignited on fire, Saturday.

On January 9, just around 4:00 a.m., there was an officer-involved traffic incident near the 6th south and 2nd west intersection in Salt Lake City.

According to Lt. Manzanares with SLCPD, an officer was struck by a private-commercial truck which then erupted into flames. A Motel 6 employee witnessing the incident then rushed to the scene to help those involved.

The officer was quickly transported to an area hospital. Officials say, though the officer has not been released just yet, it is expected for him to recover.

Reports also indicate that the accident was not due to any form of impaired driving.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.