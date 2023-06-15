SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With research showing more semi-trucks on Utah roads than any other state, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is educating drivers on ways to stay safe while sharing the streets and highways with big rigs.

This campaign, called Truck Smart, was launched this year to ensure Utah’s passenger vehicles use extra caution, as they account for 75 percent of crashes involving semi-trucks.

“I have far too many close calls every single day driving on Utah roads,” said Angie Cloud, who has driven a semi for 18 years.

“As truck drivers, we go through intensive training to earn our Commercial Driver’s License, with hundreds of hours of training. We are doing everything we can to stay safe, but it is also up to the other people on the road to understand how to drive around us, so we all stay safe.”

As part of the campaign, UDOT shares four simple safety tips for drivers to keep in mind while commuting near commercial trucks:

1. Can’t see me? I can’t see you

Drivers should make sure they can see the truck driver’s face when they are passing or driving near a semi-truck. Better yet, they should make eye contact with the driver.

2. Two lights in the mirror before you merge

Drivers should wait until they see the entire semi-truck or both headlights in their rearview mirror before they merge or change lanes in front of a large truck.

3. Trucks turning? Stay back to stay safe

Drivers should stay back and give large trucks space if they have their blinker on and are turning because these vehicles need to take wide turns in order to not hit anything.

4. Trucks need space. No matter the pace

Drivers should give large trucks space because it takes them nearly twice as much room as a regular car to stop.

Even more there for drivers, Truck Smart shares some insightful facts on semi-trucks versus passenger vehicles: