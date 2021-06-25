Truck hauling garbage catches fire in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another semi truck traveling on Utah highways experienced a problem late Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., the middle trailer of a semi truck hauling garbage caught fire on I-80 near 5000 West, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

There is no word on how the fire started, and the truck blocked just the right shoulder of westbound I-80.

Earlier Friday morning, a semi’s trailer disconnected along the ramp from eastbound SR-201 to 5600 W.

The trailer rolled on its side, sending a 25 ton slab of concrete sliding onto the roadway.

On Thursday, two separate incidents sent two semi-trucks dangle off highway ramps.

As rain began falling in the morning, one semi went over the barrier of the southbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-215. Authorities tell ABC4 a wet spot on the road may have caused the truck to lose control.

During the Thursday evening commute, another semi dangled from the on ramp between I-80 eastbound and I-215 westbound, closing multiple ramps for hours. A cause for that crash has not yet been released.